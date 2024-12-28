WORLD
Israel writing Gaza genocide with ink made in the West: UN rapporteur
The UN special rapporteur condemned the burning of the last major health facility in northern besieged Gaza and the forceful evacuation of patients and staff.
Initial reports indicated that some key departments were severely burned and destroyed during the attack.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024

Israel is writing one of the darkest pages in the history of genocides, with "Made in the West" ink, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories has said.

Francesca in an X post on Saturday condemned the Israeli tactics of forceful displacement of staff and patients from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Israeli attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital put "the last major health facility" in northern besieged Gaza out of service, calling an end to "this horror."

Initial reports indicated that some key departments were severely burned and destroyed during the attack.

At the same time, 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, reportedly remain at the hospital, it said on X.

The UN agency said patients in moderate to severe conditions were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital.

"WHO is deeply concerned for their safety," it said.

"This raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital comes after escalating restrictions on access for WHO and partners and repeated attacks on or near the facility since early October," it said.

"Such hostilities and the raids are undoing all our efforts and support to keep the facility minimal functional."

According to a source at the hospital, the Israeli army threatened the hospital’s director, Hossam Abu Safiya, with arrest if the facility was not fully evacuated.

The source also confirmed that several patients died in the ICU after the Israeli army cut off their oxygen supply.

