Gaza health officials said that Israeli forces detained the director of a hospital in the north, which the World Health Organization said was put out of service by an Israeli raid.

"The occupation forces have taken dozens of the medical staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to a detention centre for interrogation, including the director, Hussam Abu Safiya," the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

This is not the first time that Safiya has been a victim of Israel's deadly carnage in Gaza.

In December last year, Israel bombed Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia for the first time in its relentless war on Gaza, causing significant damage to the hospital.

The first detention

On October 25, the Israeli army shelled the third floor of the hospital, and shut off the hospital's medical oxygen generator, killing two infants in the intensive care unit.

After that Israeli troops invaded the hospital, ordering all patients to gather in the central courtyard. Hundreds of people were arrested including nearly the entire hospital staff.

But Safiya remained defiant to Israeli diktats and refused to evacuate patients. He was briefly held during the raid before returning to his duty, the +972 magazine reported.

“The Israeli army detained me and demanded that I evacuate the hospital,” Abu Safiya told The Electronic Intifada.

“I refused and assured them that there were only patients inside. But they arrested 57 staff members, leaving us with a severe shortage of doctors, especially surgeons. Now, only I and one other paediatrician remain,” he said after the assault.

The price of defiance

However, this defiance did not go well with the Israeli army who struck the Hospital entrance with a drone.

The strike killed Abu Safiya's 15-year-old son, who along with his family like hundreds of other displaced Palestinians was sheltering in the hospital premises.

“I refused to leave the hospital and sacrifice my patients, so the army punished me by killing my son,” Hussam Abu Safiya shared with journalists contacting him about the situation at his hospital.

On October 26 the hospital director and paediatrician led funeral prayers for his son in the hospital courtyard.