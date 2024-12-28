At least five people were killed and three injured in a border clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to local media reports on Saturday.

The Afghan Defence Ministry confirmed the clash in a statement posted on X, claiming that its forces conducted attacks inside Pakistani territory targeting "miscreants' hideouts".

"Several points beyond the 'assumptive lines' (Afghanistan-Pakistan border) where the attacks in Afghanistan were organised and coordinated from wicked elements' hideaways, centres, and supporters were targeted in retaliation from the southern side of the country," the ministry said.

However, the ministry did not explain "miscreants" or provide additional information about the casualties and locations targeted within Pakistani territory.

According to Kabul-based local Tolo News, Pakistani forces fired a mortar shell in the Dand-e-Patan district of Paktia province, killing at least five people and injuring three.

Evacuations

Following clashes, approximately 1,000 people fled to the neighbouring Alisher district of Khost province. However, the Pakistani army has yet to confirm any clashes with Afghan forces.

The fighting, which reportedly began around 1 am local time on December 27, lasted several hours, with both sides exchanging heavy fire, another Afghan media outlet Amu reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, some rockets fired by Pakistani forces struck civilian homes, but no details on casualties or damage on either side were provided.