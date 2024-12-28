Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu has announced that Turksat 6A, the country's first domestically produced communication satellite, has successfully entered its permanent geosynchronous orbit at 42 degrees east.

“After six launches, Turksat 6A has arrived at its designated orbit. We plan to complete the testing process and put the satellite into service in the first quarter of 2025,” he announced in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

Uraloglu reminded that Turksat 6A, which began its journey on July 9 from SpaceX's Cape Canaveral launch center, had reached its temporary orbit at 50 degrees east on July 20.

During this time, the satellite underwent and passed payload tests. The satellite has now settled into its final orbit, 35,786 kilometers above Earth, following a final adjustment on December 27 at around 05:00 Türkiye time, he added.

Related Türkiye expands its presence in space: President Erdogan

National milestone in space

Uraloglu emphasised the significance of Turksat 6A, describing it as the largest research and development project in Türkiye’s history and a cornerstone of the country’s space ambitions.

“This is not just a communication satellite. It is the realisation of a project that will shape Türkiye’s future in space and bolster its global influence,” he said.

He also highlighted Turksat 6A's 20-year journey, which began with the establishment of Turksat and the signing of the satellite contract a decade ago. The high localisation rate achieved in its production reflects the success of the Technology Transfer Training Program initiated by Turksat.

“Turksat engineers gained valuable experience by working on Turksat3A, 4A, 4B, 5A, and 5B. This expertise culminated in the creation of Turksat 6A, a satellite that is a testament to two decades of dedication and innovation,” Uraloglu explained.