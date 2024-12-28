WORLD
Syria's new intel chief vows to reform security apparatus
Syria’s new intelligence leader Anas Hattab, announced that all security agencies will be restructured, focusing on dissolving old units and ensuring they align with the nation’s history and struggles.
Following the fall of the Baath regime, Syria’s security agencies will be restructured under Anas Hattab’s leadership. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 28, 2024

Syria’s General Intelligence chief, Anas Hattab, announced on Saturday that security institutions, accused of oppressing the population for more than 50 years under the ousted regime, will be restructured in alignment with their original purposes.

Speaking to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), he highlighted the sacrifices and efforts of the Syrian people for 13 years, culminating in their victory.

“Security institutions will be restructured, all security units will be dissolved, and they will be reshaped in a manner befitting the history, struggle, and legacy of our people,” he said.

He emphasised that security agencies under the decades-long Baath regime had inflicted suffering on the populace for more than five decades and pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and rights of Syrians.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

Anas Hattab

Following the overthrow of the 61-year-long Baath regime, Anas Hattab was appointed the new head of the intelligence agency December 26 under the interim government.

The 37-year-old official is known for establishing the Public Security Organization, the intelligence and security arm of the civil administration in Idlib.

He has long collaborated closely with Ahmed Shara, the leader of Syria’s new administration.

He headed the security and intelligence division of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, led by Shara.

SOURCE:AA
