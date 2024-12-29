WORLD
South Korea says 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, 2 rescued
The fire engulfed the Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier at Muan Airport.
A passenger and a crew member were found alive in the tail section of the place as rescue efforts continue. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 29, 2024

A total of 179 people were killed in Sunday's Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea, the country's fire agency said as it announced a final toll from the disaster.

"Of the 179 dead, 65 have been identified," the fire agency said of the crash at Muan International Airport, which two members of the crew survived.

A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 passengers, including six crew, caught fire during landing after reportedly experiencing landing gear issues around 9.07 am local time in Muan county - 288 kilometres (179 miles) southwest of the South Korean capital of Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The twin-engine aircraft, returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence before slamming into a wall in a fiery explosion.

Footage by local media showed the plane skidding down the runway, engulfed in flames and debris.

A passenger and a crew member were found alive in the tail section of the place as rescue efforts continued though authorities said that the number of casualties will most probably keep increasing.

The majority of the passengers were Koreans in addition to two Thai nationals.

An airport official said authorities were focusing on rescuing those trapped in the wreckage.

Engulfed in flames

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for the mobilisation of all resources to save the passengers.

"All related agencies... must mobilise all available resources to save the personnel," he instructed officials in a statement.

Choi convened an emergency meeting with cabinet members to discuss rescue operations and response, his office said, adding that he is on his way to Muan.

It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, one of South Korea's largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005.

On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.

South Korea's aviation industry has a solid track record for safety, experts say.

Last year, a passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land, with the aircraft landed safely but several people hwere ospitalised.

RelatedPassenger opens plane's exit door mid-air on Asiana flight in South Korea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
