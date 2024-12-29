WORLD
3 MIN READ
DRC rebels kill at least 21 people over Christmas week
The attacks all took place close to Manguredjipa, a town known for its rich mineral deposits whose environs are regularly targeted by the ADF rebel group.
DRC rebels kill at least 21 people over Christmas week
On December 21, ADF rebels made an incursion into the village of Robinet, in the Bapere sector of North Kivu province. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
December 29, 2024

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have killed at least 21 people over Christmas week in the conflict-riven eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources have said.

The attacks all took place on Saturday close to Manguredjipa, a town known for its rich mineral deposits whose environs are regularly targeted by the ADF.

On December 21, ADF rebels made an incursion into the village of Robinet, in the Bapere sector of North Kivu province.

"They killed six people on the spot, then on December 22 they arrived at the neighbouring village we call Kodjo where they killed 12 people," Macaire Sivikunula, a representative for the Bapere sector's governor, told.

Then on Christmas Day itself, ADF fighters "arrived seven kilometres (four miles) from Manguredjipa in the village called Makele and killed three people," Sivikunula added.

Multiple separate local sources confirmed the dates, locations and tolls of these attacks.

Decades of conflict

Originally from Uganda, the ADF have been present since the mid-1990s in the DRC's restive northeast, where its fighters have killed thousands of civilians.

RECOMMENDED

At the end of 2021, Uganda and the DRC launched a joint military operation against the ADF.

Baptised "Shujaa", that offensive has so far proved unsuccessful in putting an end to their attacks.

Both armies have pushed the rebels back into remote and inaccessible areas, where local civilians are often at the mercy of their particularly violent methods.

Sivikunula said the Ugandan and Congolese armies were present and at work in Manguredjipa.

"But as the rebels are scattered in small groups of dispersed fighters, it's really difficult to pinpoint their location," he added.

North Kivu province also faces a separate rebel insurgency further south, with the Rwanda-backed M23 movement and the DRC's army locked in fighting all week following the failure of a peace summit in mid-December.

Home to vast mineral resources, the eastern DRC has been plagued by infighting between various armed groups for decades.

RelatedWhat's happening in DRC and why it matters
Explore
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks