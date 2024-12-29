The CEO of South Korean airline Jeju Air has apologised to the victims of Sunday’s plane crash, which had 181 people on board, leaving all but two survivors feared dead.

In a short media briefing, CEO Kim E-bae said that supporting the bereaved was a top priority for now.

Meanwhile, Boeing offered condolences and said it is in touch with South Korea's Jeju Air after the deadly crash.

The crash involved a Boeing-made 737-800, according to Jeju Air.