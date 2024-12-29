Voting in Chad's general elections has begun, with people voting to elect representatives to federal, provincial, and local governments, amid a boycott by the main opposition Les Transformateurs, which claims the results have already been decided beforehand.

The vote is taking place on Sunday amid significant geopolitical tensions, including the gradual withdrawal of French forces following the termination of a military cooperation agreement, recurring Boko Haram terror group attacks in Lake Chad, and allegations of interference in the neighbouring Sudanese armed conflict.

According to the National Agency for the Management of Elections (ANGE), more than 8 million voters are registered, out of a total population of approximately 18.28 million.

Polling stations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, with vote counting to follow. Results from the legislative, provincial, and municipal elections are expected in mid-January.

Chad, a predominantly desert Sahelian country, has been led by Marshal Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 40, since 2021, when his father, Idriss Deby Itno, died.

He won a five-year term in a contentious May 2024 election that the opposition labelled fraudulent.

Related France returns first base in Chad amid scheduled withdrawal

'The results are already in the computers'