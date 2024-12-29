Palestinian resistance group Hamas has denied Israeli claims about assassinating its former political chief Ismail Haniyeh with a “precision bomb.”

Israeli Channel 12 said that the assassination was carried out by a "precision bomb" placed inside Haniyeh's room and controlled remotely.

Hamas called the Israeli claims part of “a series of lies broadcast by the Israeli occupation.”

It said that investigations conducted by the group and Iranian security agencies concluded that Haniyeh was assassinated “by a guided missile weighing 7.5 kilograms of explosives, which directly targeted his mobile phone."

Hamas called the Israeli claims “a desperate attempt to divert attention from the complex crime that took place by violating Iran’s sovereignty with a missile targeting one of its official sites."