A shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea coast killed a tourist and injured another, authorities said Sunday, with an Italy foreign ministry source identifying both as Italian nationals.

"Two foreigners were attacked by a shark in the northern Marsa Alam area, which led to the injury of one and the death of the other," Egypt's environment ministry said in a statement.

A source at the Italian foreign ministry told AFP the man killed was a 48-year-old resident of Rome. The injured man was 69 years old.

They were both taken to hospital in Port Ghalib, around 50 kilometres (30 m iles) north of Marsa Alam, the Egyptian ministry said.

Area closed

Authorities have closed the area to swimmers for two days following the incident, which the ministry said occurred in "deep waters outside the designated swimming area".