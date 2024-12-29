Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has passed away, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was 100.

A Democrat, he served as president from January 1977 to January 1981 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 US election. Carter was swept from office four years later in an electoral landslide as voters embraced Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, the former actor and California governor.

Carter lived longer after his term in office than any other US president.

His one-term presidency was marked by the highs of the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt. But it was dogged by an economy in recession, persistent unpopularity and the embarrassment of the Iran hostage crisis that consumed his final 444 days in office.