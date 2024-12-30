South Korea's joint investigation unit has requested an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month, an official said on Monday.

Yoon has failed to respond to multiple summons for questioning by police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials who are jointly investigating whether his December 3 martial law declaration amounted to insurrection.

It is the first time that an arrest warrant has been sought for a sitting president in South Korea.

A Seoul court will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant following the request.

Insurrection is one of the few charges for which a South Korean president does not have immunity.

Yoon Kab-keun, a lawyer for the suspended president, told the Yonhap news agency that the anti-corruption agency has no authority to investigate insurrection charges.

He did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.