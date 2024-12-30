German security and intelligence chiefs are due on Monday to face questioning about the car-ramming attack that killed five people and wounded more than 200 at a Christmas market 10 days ago.

They will be quizzed about possible missed clues and security failures before the December 20 attack in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where police arrested the 50-year-old psychiatrist Taleb al Abdulmohsen at the scene.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Saxony-Anhalt state officials, and the heads of Germany's domestic and foreign intelligence services are expected to face a closed-door committee hearing in parliament from 1200 GMT.

Abdulmohsen is the only suspect in the attack in which a rented BMW sport utility vehicle ploughed through the crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.

Investigators have yet to declare a suspected motive in the assault.

'Terrible act'