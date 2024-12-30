The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate said Sunday that Al Qaeda killed 11 people, including journalist Mohamed al Maqri, who had been kidnapped by the terrorist group more than nine years ago.

"Journalist Mohamed Al-Maqri, who had been forcibly disappeared by Al Qaeda since October 12, 2015, was among 11 individuals killed in a terrorist attack targeting numerous civilians," it said in a statement.

It noted that the victims were accused by Al Qaeda of spying against its members.

The syndicate called on "the relevant authorities to investigate the crime, prosecute the perpetrators, recover the journalist's body, and deliver it to his family".