Al Qaeda kills 11 people, including journalist in Yemen
The journalist's killing reignites calls for justice and accountability for crimes against media professionals in conflict zones.
Yemeni army soldiers patrol a street in Mansoura district of Yemen's southern port city of Aden. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate said Sunday that Al Qaeda killed 11 people, including journalist Mohamed al Maqri, who had been kidnapped by the terrorist group more than nine years ago.

"Journalist Mohamed Al-Maqri, who had been forcibly disappeared by Al Qaeda since October 12, 2015, was among 11 individuals killed in a terrorist attack targeting numerous civilians," it said in a statement.

It noted that the victims were accused by Al Qaeda of spying against its members.

The syndicate called on "the relevant authorities to investigate the crime, prosecute the perpetrators, recover the journalist's body, and deliver it to his family".

Al Maqri was abducted by Al Qaeda while covering anti-Al Qaeda protests in Mukalla, a city in Yemen's Hadhramaut governorate.

From 2015 to April 2016, Al Qaeda maintained control over Mukalla before being ousted.

The journalist's death has reignited calls for justice and accountability for crimes against media professionals in conflict zones.

