The US government’s failure to evacuate Palestinian Americans from Gaza has evoked strong criticism, with many rights activists perceiving it as systemic discrimination against families stuck in the besieged enclave for over 14 months.

Soon after last year’s October 7 events exposed Palestinians to macabre killings at the hands of the Israeli military, Israeli dual citizens with American passports were swiftly evacuated from the war zone, while Palestinian Americans were left behind in Gaza amid Israeli genocide. The stark contrast in agency between Israeli Americans and Palestinian Americans violates the US constitution, yet Washington failed to uphold the law.

In response, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)’s legal team, alongside the Law Office of Maria Kari, filed a federal lawsuit last week against the US government on behalf of Palestinian American families stranded in Gaza.

One such family is that of Khalid Mourtaga, a young Palestinian American from Mississippi.

Stranded in Gaza, Khalid has been battling untreated Hepatitis A while grieving the loss of several family members killed in Israeli air strikes. He lost his family farm and home, both destroyed by air strikes, and has had to evacuate multiple times with his elderly parents and siblings.

Despite reaching out to US officials, he has yet to receive help, says Maria Kari, the Lead Attorney in the lawsuit filed by the CAIR.

“Khalid told me recently that a bag of flour and rice is about 300 US dollars. The family has just a little bit of savings left, and the flour and rice they do manage to get has worms in it. So the children are all sick. Khalid himself has been sick,” Kari tells TRT World.

Kari explains that many US citizens have faced unimaginable horrors while waiting to evacuate from Gaza, including bombardments, displacement, and braving unhygienic conditions that have caused life-threatening diseases.

Another plaintiff, Sahar Harara’s father, a green card holder from Dallas, was killed by Israeli bombardment while waiting to be evacuated.

His wife, critically injured in the same attack, still remains trapped in Gaza. She is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Salsabeel Elhelou, another US citizen and mother of three, watches her eldest child struggle with untreated wounds from an air strike while the family survives on contaminated food and water.

“As an American mother, watching the suffering of her three babies, there’s nothing she can do except send me messages on WhatsApp and say, ‘What’s the status of this lawsuit you’ve filed? Is help coming?’,” Kari adds.

“This is a story of every single one of them, right? Whether it be a quick death through Israeli bombardment or slow, painful deaths from starvation and disease, the result is certain death,” says the attorney.

Breach of the US constitution

The lawsuit filed against the US government argues that the government’s failure is not only a dereliction of duty but also a breach of constitutional values.

The US government is obligated under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause to provide the same level of protection and rights to all of its citizens, regardless of race, ethnicity, or national origin.