Ukraine's top diplomat has met with Ahmed al Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration, during an unannounced visit to the country's capital Damascus, local media reported on Monday.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported on X that Sharaa hosted a high-level Ukrainian delegation led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, without providing further details on the meeting's agenda.

Ukrainian authorities have not disclosed the details of Sybiha's visit to the country in advance.

"Today in Damascus, I met with the leader of the Syrian administration Ahmed Al-Sharaa and personally conveyed the message of Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa to the Syrian people: we are with you and ready to assist in restoring normal life, stability, and food security," Sybiha posted on X following the meeting.