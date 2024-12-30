In the Pakistani village of Gah, nestled near Chakwal, a place almost forgotten by time, the name Manmohan Singh still stirs a quiet pride. Singh, India’s 13th Prime Minister, was born here on September 26, 1932.

He never revisited the place of his birth after migrating to India during the Partition of 1947. Despite this, his legacy endures in his ancestral village, where his childhood memories are revered.

Manmohan Singh’s connection to Gah remained bittersweet.

When Manpreet Singh Badal, a former finance minister in Punjab, asked why he never returned to his birthplace, Singh said, “Yadan badeeyan talkh hun”—the memories are too bitter.

Partition tore Gah apart. The violence that followed left scars that Singh, like so many others, could never fully heal.

Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on December 26. He was 92.

A village of dreams

When Singh rose to power in 2004, villagers in Gah celebrated as if one of their own had triumphed.

They pored over old records of the school where Singh had studied as a boy —yellowing pages that noted his attendance from 1937 to 1941. A diligent student, the records said, always in the top ten. His father, Gurmukh Singh, was a shopkeeper, and Singh was a boy who studied by candlelight.

A few years back, Shahid Shabbir, a historian of Sikh heritage, visited Gah to document and understand Singh’s connection with his ancestral home. He found villagers who welcomed him warmly and shared stories of Singh’s childhood. “The village retains its old worldly charm, and its residents cherish memories of Singh”, Shabbir said.

“They all hoped and prayed that Mohna, as they called him, would visit one day,” Shabbir told TRT World.

Singh remains a symbol of resilience and connection for the villagers, said Shabbir.