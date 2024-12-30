WORLD
Russia pledges to punish those responsible for plane crash: Azerbaijan
Russia has not confirmed that one of its air defence missiles hit the plane, though President Vladimir Putin has said he was sorry the incident took place in Russian airspace.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has demanded that Moscow accept responsibility for mistakenly shooting the plane. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024

Azerbaijan has said that Moscow had promised to punish those responsible for the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane that Baku says was shot at by Russian air defences.

The AZAL Embraer 190 jet crash-landed in Kazakhstan on December 25, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor said in a statement Monday that the head of Russia's Investigative Committee had told Baku:

"Intensive measures are being carried out to identify the guilty people and bring them to criminal responsibility."

Russia has opened a criminal inquiry into the incident. Still, it has not said whether it agrees that the plane was hit by one of its air-defence missiles, and has not said anything about finding or bringing any perpetrators to justice.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has demanded that Moscow accept responsibility for mistakenly shooting the plane as it tried to make a scheduled landing at Grozny airport in south Russia.

'Hit by accident'

Russia has not confirmed that one of its air defence missiles hit the plane, though President Vladimir Putin told Aliyev in a phone call over the weekend that the systems were active at the time and that he was sorry the incident took place in Russian airspace.

Aliyev had issued a rare forthright condemnation of Moscow a close partner of Baku on Sunday.

He said the plane was "hit by accident" but was angry that Russia had tried to hide the cause of the crash.

Demanding that Putin admit responsibility, Aliyev also accused Russia of putting forward alternative theories that "clearly showed the Russian side wanted to cover up the issue".

Russia said Grozny, in the southern Russian region of Chechnya, was being attacked by Ukrainian drones when the plane approached to make its landing through thick fog.

Survivors have described hearing explosions outside the plane, which then diverted more than 400 kilometres across the Caspian Sea towards the Kazakh city of Aktau, where it crash-landed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
