Jimmy Carter – the one-term US president (1977-1981) who breathed his last on December 29 at age 100 – was the only American head of state who publicly confronted Israel for its crimes against Palestinians and identified it as an apartheid state.

“Israel’s continued control and colonisation of Palestinian land have been the primary obstacles to a comprehensive peace agreement in the Holy Land,” wrote Carter in his 2006 book Palestine: Peace, Not Apartheid – a deliberately provocative title that drew criticism from pro-Israel segments of US society.

His pro-Palestine stance stands in sharp contrast to the rock-solid pro-Israel policy of successive US administrations over the decades.

The outgoing Biden administration has firmly backed Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza – which has killed over 45,000 people, mostly women and children – by not only blocking UN Security Council ceasefire resolutions but also providing Israel with funds and weapons over the last 14 months.

Carter wrote that Israeli forces “deprived their unwilling subjects of basic human rights” in order to perpetuate their occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

“No objective person could personally observe existing conditions in the [occupied] West Bank and dispute these statements.”

Carter, a peanut farmer from the US state of Georgia who served as the country’s 39th president, is widely recognised in the Arab world for his commitment to peace in the Middle East long after leaving the White House.

His most significant contribution to the Middle East peace process was the negotiation of the Camp David Accords in 1978. He mediated the negotiations between Egypt and Israel at the presidential retreat in Maryland, resulting in the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty.

The agreement, which included provisions for Palestinian autonomy in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, marked the first time an Arab nation recognised Israel.

Tel Aviv “reconfirmed” in the Carter-mediated 1978 peace accords that Israeli borders must coincide with those prevailing from 1949 to 1967 and withdraw from the occupied territories.

Even after leaving the White House in 1981, Carter continued his efforts to bring peace to the Middle East through his think tank, The Carter Center. He advocated for a two-state solution while highlighting Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories in violation of international law.

Apartheid analogy

Carter’s use of the term “apartheid” for Israel ruffled more than a few feathers in the US and beyond.

His forceful comparison of South Africa’s historical system of racial segregation with Israel’s treatment of Palestinians invited the wrath of political leaders from even his own Democratic Party.

The main difference between the two apartheid systems, according to Carter, was the Israeli zeal for the acquisition of land.

“Utilising their political and military dominance, [Israelis] are imposing a system of partial withdrawal, encapsulation, and apartheid on the Muslim and Christian citizens of the occupied territories,” he wrote in his book.

“There has been a determined and remarkably effective effort to isolate settlers from Palestinians, so that a Jewish family can commute from Jerusalem to their highly subsidised home deep in the [occupied] West Bank on roads from which others are excluded, without ever coming in contact with any facet of Arab life.”

He describes how the Israeli separation barriers restrict Palestinian movement and access to resources, isolating communities and limiting economic opportunities.

“The wall and checkpoints create an unyielding barrier to any form of normal life for Palestinians,” he wrote while referring to the life of Palestinians around the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that Tel Aviv has used as an excuse to delay the establishment of a contiguous and viable Palestinian state.

About three million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank under Israeli military rule, with the Palestinian Authority (PA), the Fatah-controlled government body, exercising limited control in population centres.