Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine has urged medical professionals around the world to sever ties with Israel as a direct response to the destruction of Gaza's healthcare system.

"I urge medical professionals worldwide to pursue the severance of all ties with Israel as a concrete way to forcefully denounce Israel's full destruction of the Palestinian healthcare system in Gaza, a critical tool of its ongoing genocide," Albanese said on Monday on X.

Albanese's statement comes as the ongoing Israeli war continues to devastate Palestinian infrastructure, with Gaza’s medical facilities being severely impacted by Israeli military actions.

Her comments reflect growing international concern over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where hospitals and clinics have been targeted and overwhelmed by the relentless violence.