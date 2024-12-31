WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon
"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters says.
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon
Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 31, 2024

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached, suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators said, over his short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country.

"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials confirmed the Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant.

RECOMMENDED

This is the first-ever arrest warrant issued for an incumbent president in South Korea, according to local media.

On Monday, South Korean investigators sought an arrest warrant for Yoon over this month's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon is facing a criminal investigation into possible insurrection charges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India