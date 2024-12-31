London Mayor Sadiq Khan was awarded knighthood on Monday in the New Year Honors list.

This year’s list celebrates achievements across various fields, reflecting dedication to public service, advocacy and national pride.

From City Hall to the world of entertainment and sports, these figures’ contributions highlight their lasting impact on society.

Sir Sadiq, as he will now be known, expressed his gratitude, saying he was "truly humbled" by the recognition.

The accolade comes after he secured a historic third term as mayor of London in May.

Related London's Muslim mayor fears for safety amid far-right riots

Sportsmen also got honoured

Other notable figures recognised include actor and author Stephen Fry, former England football manager Gareth Southgate and Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who became a Dame.