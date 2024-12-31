WORLD
London Mayor Sadiq Khan honoured with knighthood
Khan was knighted in the New Year Honors list, joining a distinguished group of individuals recognised for their achievements across diverse fields, including arts, sports, and public service.
New Year Honors list focuses on the recognition of individuals such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan, actor Stephen Fry, and former England manager Gareth Southgate for their outstanding contributions to society. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 31, 2024

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was awarded knighthood on Monday in the New Year Honors list.

This year’s list celebrates achievements across various fields, reflecting dedication to public service, advocacy and national pride.

From City Hall to the world of entertainment and sports, these figures’ contributions highlight their lasting impact on society.

Sir Sadiq, as he will now be known, expressed his gratitude, saying he was "truly humbled" by the recognition.

The accolade comes after he secured a historic third term as mayor of London in May.

Sportsmen also got honoured

Other notable figures recognised include actor and author Stephen Fry, former England football manager Gareth Southgate and Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who became a Dame.

Fry, 67, was knighted for his extensive work in raising awareness of mental health issues.

The celebrated actor, author and advocate, who serves as president of the mental health charity Mind and vice president of Fauna & Flora International, said he felt “startled and enchanted” by the news.

Southgate, 54, was honoured for his “contributions to association football.” He led the national team to notable successes, including the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024 and a semi-final finish at the 2018 World Cup.

He stepped down from his role earlier this year after his second stint as manager.

Thornberry, previously shadow attorney general, received the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

She said she was both “honoured and surprised” by her appointment. Reflecting on her family’s history, she said: “I think of my grandmothers, neither of whom were even allowed to work as married women, and think how utterly delighted they’d be to see this.

My husband was knighted a few years ago, and I never felt comfortable sharing his title, calling myself ‘Lady Nugee,’ but Dame Emily is a name I’d be proud to go by.”

