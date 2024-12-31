WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cement-loaded cargo vessel sinks off Philippines, killing one
The coast guard rescue team saved 11 of the 15 crew members, another managed to swim ashore and search efforts are ongoing for the two still missing.
Cement-loaded cargo vessel sinks off Philippines, killing one
The Philippine cargo ship sank due to big waves in the San Bernardino Strait off Samar. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 31, 2024

A Philippine-flagged cargo ship sank off an island in the centre of the country, leaving one crew member dead and two others missing, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The Jerlyn Kathness was taken down by big waves in the San Bernardino Strait off the island of Samar on Monday, with passing vessels rescuing 11 of the 15 crew members overnight, Coast Guard station commander Bryhl Amay told AFP.

After more than 25 hours in the water, another crew member managed to swim ashore to the tiny island of San Juan before dawn Tuesday.

Fishermen retrieved the body of another crew member off the island of Biri, Amay added.

RECOMMENDED

A search for the two still missing crew members was underway Tuesday, Amay said.

The vessel was ferrying 24 tonnes of cement to Samar from the central island of Cebu.

The official could not immediately provide other details about the sunken vessel, which a tracking website described as a 199-tonne general cargo ship built in 1993.

RelatedTyphoon Yinxing hits Philippines, flooding villages and damaging airports
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India