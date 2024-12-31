TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intel neutralises so-called senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish forces target Nusrettin Demir and accompanying terrorists after learning of their plan to carry out an attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.
Turkish intel neutralises so-called senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralises" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: Others  / Others
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 31, 2024

Turkish intelligence forces "neutralised" Nusrettin Demir, a so-called senior member of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK, in northern Iraq's Gara region, security sources have said.

The operation targeted Demir and accompanying terrorists after intelligence learned of their plans for an attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, Turkish security officials said on Tuesday.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022 to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Security sources identified Demir, who used the codename Kurtay Batman, as a planner of attacks against security forces in northern Iraq from 2021-2022.

The terrorist had held a so-called senior position since 2023. Demir is said to have joined the rural ranks of the terrorist PKK in 2014 and conducted organisational activities in Syria from 2016 to 2021 before moving to northern Iraq.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralises" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

RelatedPKK terrorists cannot represent the Kurdish people of the region: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India