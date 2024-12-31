Heavy snow in Japan's northern region cancelled dozens of flights on Tuesday as millions of families were returning home to spend the New Year holiday with their loved ones.

Japan Airlines said it scrapped 42 flights, affecting 6,398 passengers, by early afternoon, all of them services to and from the northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Its main rival ANA also cancelled 14 flights, affecting 800 passengers, due to the rough weather in the north, and warned its customers of possible delays and more cancellations.

At the main airport of Hokkaido, passengers formed long lines to secure alternative flights.

Some are prepared to see it in 2025 in the departure lounge.

"It was great to see snow, but I didn't think I would be trapped here," one man trying to go home to Okinawa in the south told broadcaster HTB.

"I don't know what to do. I might have to stay at the airport tonight."