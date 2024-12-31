Beijing insisted on Tuesday that it had shared information on Covid-19 "without holding anything back", after the World Health Organization implored China to offer more data and access to understand the disease's origins.

Covid-19, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, killed millions of people, shredded economies and crippled health systems.

The WHO published a statement on Monday saying it was a "moral and scientific imperative" for China to share more information.

"Five years ago... China immediately shared epidemic information and viral gene sequence with the WHO and the international community," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

"Without holding anything back, we shared our prevention, control and treatment experience, making a huge contribution to the international community's pandemic-fighting work," she told reporters at a regular press briefing.