WORLD
3 MIN READ
France confirms bird flu outbreaks days after regaining virus-free status
French authorities say that they remain on high alert for the virus given continued risks of contamination from migrating birds.
France confirms bird flu outbreaks days after regaining virus-free status
France has recently lost its bird flu-free status following the confirmation of two new outbreaks on poultry farms. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 31, 2024

France has confirmed bird flu outbreaks on two poultry farms, just days after being officially declared free of the virus, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly called bird flu, has spread across Europe in a seasonal wave linked to migrating birds, though the impact has been less severe than in the United States, where flock losses have led to record egg prices and the virus has been transmitted to cattle and humans.

French authorities confirmed the new cases on two farms in the northwestern region of Normandy on December 27 and December 28, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"As a direct consequence of these outbreaks, France loses its HPAI-free status that it had just regained on December 15," it said.

Disease-free status for bird flu means no farm outbreaks have been reported for at least a month. The classification can allow trade restrictions from importing countries to be lifted.

RECOMMENDED

France on high alert

France has credited a vaccination programme, launched a year ago, for curbing the spread of bird flu compared with previous seasons.

The plan has focused on farm ducks, notably reared for foie gras pate and seen as particularly vulnerable to bird flu.

The country nonetheless remains on high alert for the virus given continued risks of contamination from migrating birds, the ministry said.

In a separate notification to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the French authorities detailed that the outbreaks occurred on farms with 25,000 and 540 poultry birds, respectively, with the entire flocks culled as a safety measure.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany detected a new bird flu case on a poultry farm in Bavaria, with the 16,000-strong flock also slaughtered, according to a notification to WOAH published on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India