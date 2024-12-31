France has confirmed bird flu outbreaks on two poultry farms, just days after being officially declared free of the virus, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly called bird flu, has spread across Europe in a seasonal wave linked to migrating birds, though the impact has been less severe than in the United States, where flock losses have led to record egg prices and the virus has been transmitted to cattle and humans.

French authorities confirmed the new cases on two farms in the northwestern region of Normandy on December 27 and December 28, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"As a direct consequence of these outbreaks, France loses its HPAI-free status that it had just regained on December 15," it said.

Disease-free status for bird flu means no farm outbreaks have been reported for at least a month. The classification can allow trade restrictions from importing countries to be lifted.