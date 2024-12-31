It was revealed later that German authorities attempted to conduct a threat analysis regarding the attacker, but the meeting did not take place because he could not be found at his address.

The situation had an uncanny resemblance to the 2020 terrorist attack in Vienna, when too Austria failed to act on intelligence provided by Türkiye on the Daesh attacker.

Social media and disinformation

Following the attack, false information spread on social media caused the incident to become a broader social problem.

The identity of the attacker and the false claims circulating about the attack increased fear and panic among the public.

For example, false information – such as the attacker being a Syrian refugee and that a bomb was used in the incident – was rapidly spread by far-right groups. This situation led to an increase in hatred towards immigrants in society and further strengthening of Islamophobic discourses.The use of social media platforms as a tool for such manipulations and the rapid communication of far-rightists, especially through chat applications, reveal the difficulties of managing such moments of crisis in this digital age. Anti-democracy groups, especially far-right groups which want to spread panic and polarise society on religious lines for political gains, are trying to benefit from such crises through digital channels.Failure to prevent the rapid spread of misinformation, on the one hand, prevents the public from accessing accurate information in times of crisis and, on the other hand, deepens polarisation within society. Especially in today's world, where ideologies such as xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism are increasingly taking root, regardless of country, the Magdeburg attack once again demonstrates the importance of accurate communication and combating disinformation in times of crisis.Following the Magdeburg incident, the initial narrative of the Western media was that he was a ‘jihadist’ with a radical Islamist agenda. But the truth turned out to be the exact opposite as the attacker was identified as someone an ‘Islamophobe’ with sympathy and ties to far-right ideologies. Despite this, the efforts of far-right groups to use the incident for their own ideological interests point to a rising danger in Germany. Regardless of the crisis, the far-right’s strategy of scoring immediate gains is one of the main factors that increase social unrest. Such ideologies targeting immigrants and Muslims deepen the polarisation in society while also threatening social harmony. Potential impact on electionsThe Magdeburg attack will be a major focus in the coming weeks leading up to the elections in Germany, as the far-right AfD party will seek to benefit from the attack. The attack will lead to an election period in which Germany will be seriously debating security, immigration policies and social peace.It is too early to see how the attack will affect the AfD in the election process, but it is highly likely that the AfD will politicise the issue due to the attacker's foreign origin. Indeed, the AfD attributes this attack to the wrongdoing of past immigration policies, arguing that these policies have brought internal conflicts to Germany. Following the attack, far-right groups held protests in the city. Approximately a thousand people attended the demonstration, where anti-immigrant slogans were chanted. During the demonstration, banners reading ‘Remigration’ were carried and slogans such as "Wer Deutschland nicht liebt, soll Deutschland verlassen" (Who does not love Germany should leave Germany) and "Wir wollen keine Asylbewerberheime" (We do not want refugee dormitories) were chanted. It is also stated that there have been violent incidents and physical attacks against immigrants following the attack.Danger of far-right underestimatedUnfortunately, the far-right is being underestimated today and the impact of the physical and verbal attacks is not taken seriously. While the far-right threatens security on the one hand, it also normalises violence in society and spreads a psychology of fear on the other.Security policies targeting far-right ideologies need to be reviewed regardless of the country. In addition to physical security measures, threat analyses need to be carried out more effectively, and preventive measures need to be taken regarding messaging practices. In addition, digital media literacy needs to be spread and the public needs to be educated and social media platforms need to be monitored more closely in order to prevent the spread of misinformation that feeds the far-right, especially in times of crisis. It is necessary to combat hate speech and physical attacks against immigrants and Muslims, to implement promotional and informative activities that will raise public awareness and unity, and to organise campaigns that will strengthen the sense of togetherness in society. The attack in Magdeburg reveals a multidimensional ideological crisis facing not only Germany but the entire world.