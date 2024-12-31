TÜRKİYE
Kyrgyzstan transfers FETO linked schools to Turkish Maarif Foundation
Cabinet of Ministers says decision announced during meeting between its deputy chairman and Turkish Maarif Foundation's country coordinator. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 31, 2024

Kyrgyzstan has said it transferred educational institutions linked with the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in the country to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

A statement by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers announced the decision after a meeting on Tuesday between its deputy chairman, Edil Baisalov, and the Turkish Maarif Foundation’s Kyrgyzstan coordinator, Husnu Bircan.

“This decision is based on ensuring the best interests of the (Kyrgyz) Republic's pupils and students and the well-deserved reputation of the foundation as a reliable partner in the field of education,” the statement said.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Türkiye accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

RelatedTürkiye confirms death of FETO terror group ringleader
