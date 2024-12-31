TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan's new year message envisages peace in the region
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlights efforts to combat terrorism, mediate peace, and end regional conflicts and say that 2025 will be a turning point for a secure and prosperous future.
Erdogan's new year message envisages peace in the region
"In the coming period, we will take determined steps to realise our vision of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region," says Erdogan. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 31, 2024

In his New Year's message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to foster peace and stability in Syria, its borders, and the Palestinian territories.

"We will provide all necessary support to ensure that the new era opens the door to lasting peace, tranquillity, stability, and economic prosperity in Syria," Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The message, shared via the Turkish presidency's official X account, outlined the administration's priorities for the coming year.

Erdogan also addressed the protracted crisis in Gaza and Palestine, calling for an end to violence and the establishment of peace.

"We are making intense efforts to end the massacres that have been ongoing in Gaza and other Palestinian territories for 15 months and to establish peace there as well," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The president reaffirmed Türkiye's intent to play a pivotal role in regional reconstruction and peacebuilding. First highlighting domestic and regional security, he promised unwavering efforts to combat terrorism.

"In the coming period, we will take determined steps to realise our vision of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region," he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye hopes that a "new era begins in 2025" in the country's north as well. "It remains our priority that the war between Russia and Ukraine, our neighbours from the Black Sea, is ended with a fair peace," he added.​​​​​​​

RelatedErdogan extends Christmas greetings, emphasises Türkiye’s inclusive values
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India