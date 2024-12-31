WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel has destroyed Gaza hospitals, violated international law: UN
Israel has in the past few days conducted operations against hospitals in Gaza that drew criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO) among others.
Israel has destroyed Gaza hospitals, violated international law: UN
It also warned that a systemic pattern of rights abuses against civilians could constitute crimes against humanity. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2024

A UN Human Rights Office report has condemned Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza, saying they had devastated the health system in the Palestinian enclave and raised serious concerns about Israel's compliance with international law.

In the report documenting various attacks between October 12, 2023 and June 30, 2024, the UN rights office said they had severe consequences on Palestinians' access to medical attention.

The 23-page report concluded that Israel's conduct of hostilities in Gaza had "destroyed" local healthcare.

"The destruction of the healthcare system in Gaza, and the extent of the killing of patients, staff, and other civilians in these attacks, is a direct consequence of the disregard of international humanitarian and human rights law," it said.

The Israeli military did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.

Israel has in the past few days conducted operations against hospitals in Gaza that drew criticism from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) among others.

Related'Deeply disturbing': WHO loses contact with Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Suggestions rejected

The report said deliberately directing attacks against hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are, provided they are not military objectives, would be war crimes.

It also warned that a systemic pattern of rights abuses against civilians could constitute crimes against humanity.

Israel has consistently rejected such suggestions.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said the report's findings pointed to a "blatant disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law."

"As if the relentless bombing and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza were not enough, the one sanctuary where Palestinians should have felt safe became a death trap," Turk said in a statement.

RelatedIsraeli attack on Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital leaves it deserted — WHO
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India