Yemen's Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said that the country would continue to defend itself after several US strikes targeted facilities in the capital Sanaa.

The US military said on Tuesday that it carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa and coastal locations in Yemen on Monday and Tuesday.

"On Dec. 30 and 31, US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV)," the US military's Central Command said in a post on X.

Houthis have been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the targetted facilities were used by Houthi for operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.