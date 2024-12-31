Benin has protested remarks by Niger's military ruler accusing its neighbour of involvement in terrorist acts and summoned a Nigerien diplomat "for clarifications".

General Abdourahamane Tiani accused Benin of serving as a rear base for terrorists and wanting to destabilise his country, in an interview on Niger State television last Wednesday.

Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Bakari sent an official letter of protest on Tuesday about the comments to his Nigerien counterpart, a diplomatic source told AFP.

"Due to the unfounded accusations made against our country, the Chargé d'affaires of Niger has been summoned," the Beninese Foreign Ministry said on X.

Bakari received the diplomat "for clarifications".

"Benin remains committed to dialogue and to fraternal collaboration between the two nations," the Beninese foreign ministry said on X.