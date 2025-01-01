Wednesday, January 1, 2025

1827 GMT — An Israeli drone flew over the Lebanese capital of Beirut and the southern city of Tyre, in a new violation of a ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel, Lebanese media has said.

The state news agency NNA said the drone was spotted flying over Beirut and its suburbs to Tyre City and its surrounding areas.

The broadcaster provided no further information.

Separately, Israeli soldiers set fire to multiple homes in the Al Baladiah neighbourhood of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon's Bint Jbeil district, NNA reported later in the evening.

The latest breach brought the number of Israeli violations to 338 since the ceasefire came into force on Nov. 27, according to an Anadolu tally based on figures released by the Lebanese authorities.

More updates 👇

1848 GMT — Former Israeli Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from Knesset

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from Knesset, the broadcasting authority Kan has reported.

His resignation from the Israeli parliament as a member of the ruling Likud party came less than two months after being dismissed as defense minister by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1835 GMT — Israeli army dictates new evacuation for Gaza civilians ahead of attacks

The Israeli army has dictated an immediate evacuation for Palestinian civilians in Jabalia and Gaza City ahead of a new offensive in the area.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee said civilians in Jabalia in northern Gaza and areas designated as Blocks 763, 762, and 761 northwest of Gaza City must immediately leave their areas and head to the city centre.

1425 GMT — Israel considers occupying Gaza City: Report

The Israeli government is considering ordering the army to occupy Gaza City, local media has said.

Israeli pro-government Channel 14 said the move comes amid a stalemate in indirect negotiations aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to the broadcaster, the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “satisfied” with the results of its military campaign in northern Gaza.

1413 GMT — Israeli attacks kill 23 more Palestinians in Gaza on first day of 2025

At least 23 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza on the first day of 2025, according to medical sources.

A fighter jet struck a residential apartment in the Shejaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, leaving six people dead, including two women and three children, a medical source said.

An Israeli drone hit a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a woman and child and injuring several people, according to another medical source.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern and northern parts of the Bureij and Nuseirat camps, but no information was yet available about casualties.

Fifteen people also lost their lives and several others were injured, including children, in an airstrike on a house in the northern town of Jabalia, a medical source said.

1302 GMT — Palestinians report 22 Israeli settler raids on Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa complex last month

Illegal Israeli settlers staged 22 intrusions into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem last month, Palestinian authorities have said.

"The Israeli occupation forces and settlers escalated their attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque in December,” the Awqaf Ministry said in a statement.

“These intrusions aim to create a new reality in the mosque by allowing settlers to perform Jewish religious rituals,” it added.

1046 GMT — Gaza death toll hits 45,553 in New Year amid Israeli attacks

At least 12 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,553, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 108,379 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 12 people and injured 41 others in two massacres of families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.