South Korean investigators have warned that anyone trying to block them from arresting Yoon Suk-yeol could face prosecution, as supporters of the impeached president gathered outside his residence in Seoul.

"We consider actions such as setting up various barricades and locking iron gates to resist the execution of our arrest warrant as obstruction of official duties," Oh Dong-woon, chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, said on Wednesday, adding anyone doing this "could be prosecuted."

He also said they would execute their arrest warrant for Yoon within a January 6 deadline.

The warrant will be executed "within the deadline," he said. "We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to mobilise police."