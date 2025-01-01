WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthis ramp up attacks against Israel
Yemeni armed group launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and key targets over the past month, retaliating against Israel’s actions in Palestine's Gaza and Yemen.
Houthis ramp up attacks against Israel
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 1, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi group has said it carried out 27 military offensives against Israeli targets in December 2024 in solidarity with Palestinians who are facing an Israeli genocidal war in Gaza.

A statement by the local 26 September website, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defence Ministry, said late Tuesday that the group's attacks were "in response to the Zionist genocidal war on Gaza and the Zio-American attacks on Yemen."

The report claimed that the group attacked military and vital targets in Israel, using 11 hypersonic and ballistic missiles, and dozens of combat drones.

Last week, Israel launched air strikes against Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa, and the coastal province of Hudaida in response to Houthi drone and missile attacks.

Since Israel's genocidal war on Gaza from October 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli sites, cargo ships, or those linked with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones.

RECOMMENDED

A coalition led by the US has been carrying out air strikes since the beginning of 2024 that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

​​​​​​​Due to the intervention of Washington and London, the Houthis announced they considered all American and British ships military targets.

RelatedHouthis vow to defend as US launches multiple strikes on Yemen
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India