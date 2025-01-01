WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan’s Burhan rejects pre-war conditions with RSF militias
Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.
Sudan’s Burhan rejects pre-war conditions with RSF militias
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan calls for genuine peace efforts to protect Sudanese civilians. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 1, 2025

Sudan's Sovereign Council leader has said a return to the pre-war status with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is not possible.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made the statement on Tuesday in a televised speech published by the Sudanese state television on the 69th anniversary of the country's independence from the British occupation.

He, however, voiced readiness "to engage in any genuine initiative that ends the war and ensures the safe return" of civilians to their homes.

"The situation cannot return to how it was before April 15, 2023, nor can we accept the presence of these murderers, criminals, and their supporters among the Sudanese people again," Burhan said in reference to the RSF.

He added that the Sudanese people are subject to killing, starvation, displacement, and violations by the RSF militias.

RelatedFamine in war-torn Sudan is spreading: Global hunger monitor
RECOMMENDED

Sudan civil war

Nearly 25,000 people have been killed and over 10 million displaced since April 2023, when a battle for power erupted between Sudan’s army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting has spread to at least 13 of Sudan’s 18 states, leading to catastrophic destruction and pushing millions to the brink of famine and death.

Mediation efforts led by several countries, including the US and Saudi Arabia, have not yet succeeded in securing a ceasefire amid reciprocal accusations by both the Sudanese army and RSF of hindering efforts.

RelatedSudan’s silent war: A crisis ignored at the world’s peril
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India