WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ivory Coast announces end of French military presence
The Ivorian president confirms French forces will leave by 2025 as the nation joins others in downscaling military ties with its former colonial power.
Ivory Coast announces end of French military presence
France faces structural challenges to its waning influence in Africa. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 1, 2025

Ivory Coast announced on Tuesday that French troops will leave the country after a decades-long military presence, the latest African nation to downscale military ties with its former colonial power.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said the pullout would begin in January 2025. France has had up to 600 troops in Ivory Coast.

“We have decided on the concerted and organised withdrawal of French forces in Ivory Coast,” he said, adding that the military infantry battalion of Port Bouet that is run by the French army will be handed over to Ivorian troops.

The withdrawals reflect growing anti-French sentiment across parts of West Africa fuelled by demands for greater autonomy and dissatisfaction with France’s role in regional security and governance.

Ouattara's announcement follows that of other leaders across West Africa, where France’s militaries are being asked to leave.

Analysts have described the requests for French troops to leave Africa as part of the wider structural transformation in the region’s engagement with Paris.

RelatedFrance returns first base in Chad amid scheduled withdrawal
RECOMMENDED

French withdrawal

France has suffered similar setbacks in several West African countries in recent years, including Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso, where French troops that have been on the ground for many years have been kicked out.

Several West African nations — including coup-hit Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — have recently asked the French to leave. Among them are also most recently Senegal and Chad, considered France’s most stable and loyal partner in Africa.

The downscaling of military ties comes as France has been making efforts to revive its waning political and military influence on the continent by devising a new military strategy that would sharply reduce its permanent troop presence in Africa.

France has now been kicked out of more than 70 percent of African countries where it had a troop presence since ending its colonial rule.

The French remain only in Djibouti, with 1,500 soldiers and Gabon with 350 troops.

Analysts have described the developments as part of the wider structural transformation in the region’s engagement with Paris amid growing local sentiments against France, especially in coup-hit countries.

RelatedNiger blames France of destabilisation amid regional tensions
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India