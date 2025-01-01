Ivory Coast announced on Tuesday that French troops will leave the country after a decades-long military presence, the latest African nation to downscale military ties with its former colonial power.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said the pullout would begin in January 2025. France has had up to 600 troops in Ivory Coast.

“We have decided on the concerted and organised withdrawal of French forces in Ivory Coast,” he said, adding that the military infantry battalion of Port Bouet that is run by the French army will be handed over to Ivorian troops.

The withdrawals reflect growing anti-French sentiment across parts of West Africa fuelled by demands for greater autonomy and dissatisfaction with France’s role in regional security and governance.

Ouattara's announcement follows that of other leaders across West Africa, where France’s militaries are being asked to leave.

Analysts have described the requests for French troops to leave Africa as part of the wider structural transformation in the region’s engagement with Paris.