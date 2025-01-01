A century after it was first laid, the Istanbul-Damascus section of the Hejaz Railway is poised for revival.

Türkiye has unveiled plans to modernise this iconic emblem of Ottoman ingenuity — a project originally envisioned to unite the Muslim world and ease the travel for Islam’s holiest pilgrimage.

“This project is not just about restoring a railway; it is about reconnecting a historical legacy,” stated Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, during a recent press conference.

The minister highlighted Syria’s dire need for infrastructure rehabilitation, revealing plans to rebuild airports, roads, and railways. The initial phase focuses on the railway’s extension to Damascus, rekindling a route that once embodied unity and progress.

“We aim to renew the infrastructure and ensure the railway’s continuity, starting with the section to Damascus,” Minister Uraloglu added.

The restoration carries immense significance, not only for preserving historical heritage but also for strengthening transportation networks and fostering economic vitality in the region.

“This was more than a transport project,” Dr Ozden Zeynep Oktav, a political scientist at Istanbul Medeniyet University, told TRT World. She sees the railway as a reminder of what was once possible.

“It was a unifying force for Muslims across continents,” Dr Oktav noted. “The railway line was built with contributions from far and wide—from Russia to Indonesia, from South Africa to Egypt. Its construction shows the deep interest and commitment within the Muslim world to fostering solidarity.”

A legacy rekindled

The primary function of the Hejaz Railway was to facilitate pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina, but its tracks also carried trade goods and fostered cultural exchange.

By the time it was completed in 1908, the railway’s 1,320 kilometres of track connected Istanbul to Damascus and Medina, slashing the arduous 50-day pilgrimage from Syria to the Holy Cities down to just five. World War I, new borders, and conflicts rendered it obsolete, with key lines ceasing operation between 1948 and 1975.

Beyond its spiritual mission, the railway promoted economic growth, linking remote regions and invigorating trade. Communities along its path flourished as goods, knowledge, and culture flowed freely, reinforcing the unity of the Muslim world.

Minister Uraloglu underscored the project’s broader significance: “This restoration will strengthen trade routes, enhance cultural ties, and place Türkiye’s infrastructure on a global stage. It represents progress, unity, and shared prosperity.”