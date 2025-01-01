A veteran Israeli negotiator has blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for scuttling efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Gaza as he was against withdrawing troops from the besieged enclave for political reasons.

Gershon Baskin, Israel’s “backchannel negotiator” with Hamas in ceasefire negotiations for a long time, says that Netanyahu is the “sole decision-maker” on a potential ceasefire issue but the premier and his allies have “manoeuvred the issue” and politicised it for their own benefit.

“There are people [in Israel] who believe that if you’re calling for a deal and ending the war, you’re, in fact, a traitor to Israel,” Baskin says, apparently referring to far-right political parties and groups which are against any truce with the Palestinian resistance group.

Israel has killed over 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocidal war on Gaza during the last 14 months. Tel Aviv has turned the densely populated enclave into a war zone, bombing the infrastructure to an extent that sets back human development in the area “by almost 70 years”.

Repeated attempts to strike a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas have failed since October 2023, even though Netanyahu faces growing pressure at home to end the Gaza war for a safe return of Israeli hostages.

Israel’s security establishment is reportedly open to a trade-off in which Israel withdraws from Gaza to secure the release of the hostages from Hamas’ captivity.

Baskin, however, is confident that a ceasefire could be achieved in the coming weeks.

“There’s an expectation that in about three weeks from now when President (Donald) Trump enters the White House, there would be a deal,”Baskin adds.

He says the ceasefire may materialise after Trump assumes office on January 20 because the president-elect will tell Netanyahu that “it’s time to make a deal”.

“President Trump… is the only person in the world who can effectively apply pressure on Netanyahu,” says the veteran dealmaker, who played a key role in the 2011 negotiation with Hamas for the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in exchange for the freedom of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.

But even if the ceasefire comes into effect immediately, half of all Palestinian families in Gaza will have “nowhere to go back to” as Israel has destroyed more than one-third of all water and sanitation infrastructure in the besieged territory.

Ceasefire under Trump?

President-elect Trump has publicly called on Netanyahu to wind down the war on Gaza. Trump told Netanyahu during a meeting in July at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that he wanted “the war wrapped up by the time he enters office”.

Saying that Netanyahu “knows I want [the war] to end”, the president-elect noted he does not want people from either side killed.

Baskin says Trump is the “only person in the world” who can pressure Netanyahu into concluding a ceasefire.