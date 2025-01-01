A delegation of Christian clerics met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, at the government palace in Damascus.

Photos released by the Syrian News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday show Sharaa hosting representatives from various Christian denominations in Syria, including Orthodox, Catholic, Armenian Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, and Protestant communities.

Christians are estimated to make up about 10 percent of Syria’s population, which was approximately 23 million before the civil war broke out in 2011.