Syria's Christian clerics visit Sharaa, leader of the new government
Ahmed al Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, received the religious leaders of the Christian community.
Leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa hosted Syria's Christian clerics in Damascus, Syria on December 31, 2024. / Photo: SANA / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 1, 2025

A delegation of Christian clerics met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, at the government palace in Damascus.

Photos released by the Syrian News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday show Sharaa hosting representatives from various Christian denominations in Syria, including Orthodox, Catholic, Armenian Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, and Protestant communities.

Christians are estimated to make up about 10 percent of Syria’s population, which was approximately 23 million before the civil war broke out in 2011.

The new Syrian leadership has previously declared Dec. 25-26, coinciding with Christmas, as official holidays, ensuring that state institutions remain closed during these celebrations.

In Syria’s multi-confessional society, Catholic and Orthodox Christmas and Easter holidays, along with the New Year, have traditionally been observed as part of the country’s inclusive approach to religious diversity.

The Christian community has been severely impacted by the civil war. In Aleppo, the Christian population has declined dramatically from around 200,000 before 2011 to just 30,000 today, according to community leaders.

