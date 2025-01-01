WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany's deadly New Year: Riots leave many dead, hundreds arrested
Emergency services and police attacked with firecrackers and rockets in multiple cities during New Year’s Eve.
Germany's deadly New Year: Riots leave many dead, hundreds arrested
Several others sustained injuries, some of which were life-threatening. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
January 1, 2025

At least five people have died and hundreds were arrested during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Germany, which were marred by riots in several cities, according to media reports.

The fatalities occurred as five men lost their lives handling pyrotechnics. Several others sustained injuries, some of which were life-threatening, the reports said on Wednesday.

In Berlin, police reported arresting 390 people. A preliminary assessment indicated that at least 13 police officers were injured, including one seriously. Emergency responders and police officers were attacked with firecrackers and New Year’s rockets.

Despite the incidents, a police spokesperson stated that there was no major violence in the capital.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, in Leipzig, reports emerged of attacks on police officers, with around 50 individuals assaulting forces using fireworks and bottles. Barricades were erected, and garbage was set on fire.

In Munich, riots involving several hundred people were reported. According to police, an estimated 200 to 300 individuals, mainly linked to the leftist political scene, attacked officers.

RelatedGermany Christmas market attack and how far-right weaponised disinformation
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India