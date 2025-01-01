Nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023, local authorities have said.

The government media office in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 1,091 babies lost their lives in the course of the Israeli onslaught, including 238 newborns.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 45,550 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 108,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Blockade