Pakistan and India exchanged lists of nuclear facilities as well as civilian prisoners, including fishermen, according to official statements from both countries.

A statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the two South Asian nuclear neighbours exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities.

"The exchange took place under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. Signed on 31 December 1988, the agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year," it said in the statement.

The list was handed over to an Indian High Commission representative in Islamabad, and India handed it over to a Pakistani representative in New Delhi.

Since the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks on Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India went into effect on January 27, 1991, the two countries have been exchanging lists every year since January 1, 1992.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and New Delhi also exchanged a prisoner list on Wednesday.