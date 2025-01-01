Türkiye has expressed its condolences for an attack in the US state of Louisiana that killed at least 10 people and injured 30 others.

“We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in New Orleans, USA,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, extending condolences to those who died and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

"We hope that the motive for the attack will be revealed as soon as possible and that those who might be responsible will be held accountable before justice," it added.

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured when a man plowed his truck into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans' popular French Quarter on Wednesday, local officials said.

According to a statement posted on the city's website, the incident occurred at around 0915GMT (3.15 am local) at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street. The injured were transported to five nearby hospitals.