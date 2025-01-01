WORLD
Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts: official
The decision isn’t expected to be implemented in Gaza where the Palestinian Authority does not exercise power.
Palestinian Authority, accused the broadcaster of sowing division in "our Arab homeland in general and in Palestine in particular". / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 1, 2025

The Palestinian Authority has suspended the broadcast of Al Jazeera TV temporarily over "inciting material," Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Wednesday.

A ministerial committee that includes the culture, interior and communications ministries decided to suspend the broadcaster's operations over what they described as broadcasting "inciting material and reports that were deceiving and stirring strife" in the country.

The decision isn’t expected to be implemented in Gaza where the Palestinian Authority does not exercise power.

Al Jazeera TV last week came under criticism by the Palestinian Authority over its coverage of the weeks-long standoff between Palestinian authority forces and fighters in the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Authority, accused the broadcaster of sowing division in "our Arab homeland in general and in Palestine in particular".

Israeli forces in September issued Al Jazeera with a military order to shut down operations after they raided the outlet's bureau in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

