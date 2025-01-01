International condemnation has poured in for the attack on a crowd of New Year's Eve revellers in New Orleans, which killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens more.

Here is a round-up of global reactions on Wednesday.

Macron condemns 'terrorism'

"New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, posting in both French and English.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share," he added.

Trump laments 'innocents and loved ones'

US President-elect Donald Trump lamented the victims of the attack and said his administration will support New Orleans.

"The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!" he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Zelenskyy 'horrified'

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims... Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

'No excuse': EU