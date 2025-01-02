Thursday, January 2, 2025

1803 GMT — The Israeli army carried out 34 air strikes in the last 24 hours, targeting unarmed civilians across Gaza, killing 71 Palestinians and injuring dozens, the Gaza Media Office said.

"The Israeli air strikes targeted civilians and infrastructure in horrific crimes added to the occupation's dark record," it said in a statement.

It pointed out that the army prevented medical and civil defence teams from reaching victims to evacuate bodies, which remain scattered on streets, especially in Gaza city and northern Gaza.

It held Israel responsible for the "brutal crimes" and urged the international community and UN institutions to bear their legal and moral responsibilities to halt the genocide.

The office demanded "urgent international protection for the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are subjected to the worst kinds of crimes and violations."

1846 GMT — Israeli delegation to resume ceasefire talks in Doha

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a delegation to resume ceasefire negotiations in Doha, Qatar, his office said in a statement.

1842 GMT — UN urge end to Israel’s "blatant assault" on the right to health in Gaza

UN experts urged an end to the “blatant disregard” of the right to health in Gaza, following last week’s raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the arbitrary arrest and detention of its director, Hussam Abu Safiya.

"For well over a year into the genocide, Israel’s blatant assault on the right to health in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory is plumbing new depths of impunity," UN special rapporteur on the right to health, Tlaleng Mofokeng, and UN special rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, said in a statement.

"We are gravely concerned with the fate of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, yet another doctor to be harassed, kidnapped and arbitrarily detained by the occupation forces, in his case for defying evacuation orders to leave his patients and colleagues behind," they said.

"This is part of a pattern by Israel to continuously bombard, destroy and fully annihilate the realisation of the right to health in Gaza," they added.

1840 GMT — 'We want hospitals to be off limits' in Gaza: UN

The UN denounced the targeting of hospitals in Gaza, saying that medical facilities need "to be off limits."

Noting that there are more than 12,000 people in Gaza who need medical evacuation, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said: "There's a lot of hospital needs. We do continue to call on all sides to keep hospitals out of harm's way, which means not placing or trying to infiltrate the hospitals, but also not attacking them."

Haq cited an Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report and said Israel's "evacuation orders" cover more than 80% of Palestine's Gaza.

December was recorded as the month with the highest number of restrictions on humanitarian aid, Haq said.

He urged a lifting of all obstacles against journalists, emphasising the need to uphold media freedoms.

1816 GMT — Israeli military says it destroyed Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said that it had attacked and destroyed medium-range rocket launchers at a Hezbollah military site in southern Lebanon.

The military claimed in a statement that before the strike it had sent a request to Lebanon's army to destroy the launchers and that the launchers were only attacked after the Lebanese side failed to act.

The Lebanese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1542 GMT — Over 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza: Hamas

More than 50 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said.

In a statement, Hamas said the attacks targeted a designated "safe zone" in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis, and homes in Jabalia, Gaza City in northern Gaza, and the central city of Deir al-Balah.

It added that the attacks “represent an escalation in the fascist occupation's war of extermination against defenceless civilians and an unprecedented violation of international and humanitarian laws.”

Hamas appealed to the international community to intervene “to stop this crime, which has persisted for more than 15 months."

1425 GMT — Gaza children will 'freeze to death' without aid, IFRC warns

The head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) urged for immediate humanitarian access into Palestine's Gaza amid reports of hypothermia-related deaths of newborns and infants.

"Recent UN reports of babies dying from hypothermia in Gaza underscore the critical severity of the humanitarian crisis there," Jagan Chapagain said on X. "I urgently reiterate my call to grant safe and unhindered access to humanitarians to let them provide life-saving assistance."

"Without safe access - children will freeze to death. Without safe access - families will starve. Without safe access - humanitarian workers can't save lives," Chapagain underlined.

He said that his urgent plea to all the parties is to put an end to this human suffering now.

1425 GMT — Lebanon Parliament speaker discusses Israeli ceasefire violations with US general

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met in Beirut with US Gen. Jasper Jeffers, who heads a committee overseeing a ceasefire with Israel.