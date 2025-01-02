WORLD
China records hottest year ever in 2024
China vows to peak emissions by 2030 and hit net zero by 2060.
"The top four warmest years ever were the past four years, with all top ten warmest years since 1961 occurring in the 21st century," weather office said. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2025

Last year was China's warmest on record, its weather agency said, as the world experiences a surge in extreme weather fuelled by climate crisis.

China is the leading emitter of the greenhouse gases scientists say are driving global warming, though Beijing has pledged that carbon dioxide emissions will peak by 2030 and be brought to net zero by 2060.

"In the recently concluded year 2024, the average national temperature was 10.92 degrees Celsius (51.66 Fahrenheit), 1.03 degrees higher than average and the warmest year since the start of full records in 1961," the China Meteorological Administration said on its news site Wednesday night.

"The top four warmest years ever were the past four years, with all top ten warmest years since 1961 occurring in the 21st century," the weather office said.

Warmest year worldwide

The United Nations said in a year-end message on Monday that 2024 was set to be the warmest year ever recorded worldwide.

In China, dozens of people were killed and thousands evacuated during floods around the country last year.

2024 also saw deadly flooding in Spain and Kenya, multiple violent storms in the United States and the Philippines, and severe drought and wildfires across South America.

Natural disasters caused $310 billion in economic losses in 2024, Zurich-based insurance giant Swiss Re has said.

SOURCE:Reuters
